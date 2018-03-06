VIDEO: Hotly-tipped Doncaster music star Yungblud takes USA by storm

An upcoming Doncaster music star described as 'the future' by music bible NME is putting the town on the map by taking America by storm.

The 19-year-old rocker, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, is being tipped for the top and is currently on an American tour after releasing a series of singles which have met with widespread critical acclaim.

He's been described as "a riotous performer with plenty to say" while esteemed music magazine NME said: "We might have seen the future, and it looks like Yungblud

"Every few years, there are those moments at gigs where you know you’re witnessing ‘something’. It’s hard to tell exactly what that ‘something’ is, most of the time, but you’re zipping with excitement – and already playing in your head is the future of said artist."

The magazine described a concert by the Doncaster teenager at London venue The Water Rats as "utterly thrilling," adding: "From the off, there was no looking back. Harrison snarls every word, carrying himself like a hyper-addictive mix between rapper Eminem and Johnny Rotten."

Dominic, whose dad Justin is a vintage guitar dealer and whose grandad played with glam rock legends T-Rex in the 70s, has also been compared to indie star Jamie T, 80s ska legends The Specials and Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys.

Added the magazine: "The kid’s got it all, seriously.

"As he finds himself on more festival bills and whipping up storms in venues nationwide – every gig will showcase an artist ready and willing to make it into the big leagues. Watch this space, but Yungblud is poised to go stratospheric."

The singer, who moved to London when he was 16, is already planning new music for 2018 with a debut album in the pipeline.

He is currently on tour in the USA, before heading to Australia and then back to Europe later in the year.