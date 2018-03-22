Sam Smith was all smiles as he kicked off his Thrill of it All world tour in Sheffield.

REVIEW: Fans thrilled with smiling Sam Smith as world tour kicks off in Sheffield

And he ensured the crowd went home happy with a set full of hit singles, fan favourites and chat.

Sam Smith at the FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield. Picture: Anthony Longstaff

After support act and rising star Bruno Major warmed the crowd up, it was Sam’s time to rise up as he emerged from the beneath the stage to perform Burning, head down, in silhouette.

The long triangle-shaped stage reached deep into the audience, allowing Sam to get up close to as many fans as possible.

And the closeness, coupled with the big screens in black and white and Sam’s unique voice meant it sometimes had the feel of an intimate gig in a 1920s New York piano bar, rather than in front of thousands of people in a sell-out arena.

And fans were thrilled as he waved and chatted with them, acknowledging the many home-made signs bearing his name throughout the sell-out crowd.

Sam’s excitement at the start of the tour was clear to see as he never stopped grinning throughout – smiles matched by the audience as he rattled through hits such as Money on My Mind, Stay With Me and an anthemic Like I Can, sung back with gusto by an enthralled crowd, as well as a memorable and “dramatic” performance of James Bond theme Writing’s on the Wall.

A thrilling night all-round.