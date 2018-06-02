From Canada to Sheffield via Nashville for singer Lindi Ortega

Nashville-based Canadian country singer-songwriter Lindi Ortega arrives in Sheffield this week following the release of latest album Liberty.

Described as a concept album, a central character emerges through the narrative, one “who finally sheds the darkness of her past and emerges into the light”.

Lindi says: “I think the most important thing for me was I ended on a positive note because I’ve had so many people tell me that my songs helped them through really hard times in their life.

“That struck a chord for me, because just like everybody else, I have had hard times in my life, and continue to have pockets of difficult moments here and there. “If I can provide some sort of solace with my music, then that gives me every reason to make music.

“I wanted this record to be all about helping people through the darkness.”

Tickets to see Lindi at Sheffield’s Leadmill on Tuesday, June 5, are now on sale, priced £14, from leadmill.co.uk