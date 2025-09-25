MasterChef has eliminated one cook just before the 2025 final 😨👨‍🍳

MasterChef has locked-in its line-up for the 2025 final.

The four finalists faced one last elimination challenge.

But who was sent home at the final hurdle?

Spoilers for MasterChef’s episode on Thursday, September 25. The episode is out on BBC iPlayer but is not on TV until 8pm.

MasterChef has brutally eliminated one of the chefs, just before the 2025 final. Four cooks had made it to the last week of the competition, but only three places were open for the grand finale.

But who has made it through to the MasterChef 2025 final? Here’s all you need to know:

Who left MasterChef UK in today’s elimination?

Masterchef 2025's four finalists. Pic: Shine TV/BBC

MasterChef will broadcast its penultimate episode in the 2025 series at 8pm on BBC One today (September 25). However, it is already available to watch on iPlayer.

Having started out finals week with an exciting trip to Greece, giving the four remaining chefs the chance to learn some spectacular dishes, it was time to return to the kitchen for an elimination challenge.

The cooks were tasked with reinventing a classic dish and giving it their own signature twist. It saw favourites like roast dinners, fry-ups, and a Danish Christmas dessert, getting very unique spins.

After the judging by Anna Haugh and John Torode, Sam and Sophie were left to battle it out for the final spot in the top three. Both dishes had flaws, but Sam’s lack of seasoning proved fatal for him.

Sam was eliminated and just missed out on making it all the way to the MasterChef 2025 final.

Who is in the MasterChef final for 2025?

The top three for MasterChef 2025 have been confirmed after weeks of gruelling challenges and tasking cooks. The three finalists are:

Claire

Harry

Sophie

One of these three amateurs will etch their name into MasterChef history tomorrow night (September 26) and be crowned the winner for 2025.

What to expect from the MasterChef final?

The show will hold its grand finale tomorrow night. It is due to start at 8pm and will be a fully fledged hour-long episode, finishing at 9pm.

The preview for the final, via Radio Times, reads: “In their final challenge, the amateur cooks must serve a three-course menu that delivers in presentation, taste and originality, hoping they will have done enough to be crowned MasterChef Champion 2025.

“This will no doubt be a tight race as the finalists draw out every ounce of culinary know-how in the hope of coming out on top.”

