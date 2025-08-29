The singer is now set to perform her original 2025 UK tour dates in the new year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessie J has revealed she will be postponing her upcoming UK tour dates scheduled for later this year.

The singer revealed she is set to undergo surgery once again, but “nothing too serious.”

Previous dates, including those in Leeds and Glasgow, will now take place in 2026 - but it’s bad news for North American fans.

Pop star Jessie J has postponed a series of UK tour dates, scheduled for later this year, due to having to undertake a second surgery.

The singer explained the move in a statement, stating that: “Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery - nothing too serious, but it has to be done by the end of this year. This falls in the middle of the tour I had booked. I’m so sorry, I feel frustrated and sad, but I need to be better, I need to be healed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessie J has announced a postponement of her upcoming UK dates as she is scheduled for a second surgery due to take place in the middle of her tour. | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The singer has been very open about her breast cancer diagnosis, first sharing the news earlier this year and has been incredibly candid about her journey. The first surgery was to remove the cancerous tumour, and her doctors had hoped this would be a one-off procedure.

The five dates, which included shows in Leeds and Glasgow, have not been cancelled but instead pushed into the new year, with original tickets to her 2025 dates to be honoured still with the revised timetable. No news, however, if refunds are available for those affected by the new dates in question.

What are the new UK tour dates for Jessie J?

The following shows have now been rescheduled for 2026

Glasgow SEC Armadillo: now moved to April 14

Leeds O2 Academy: now moved to April 11

Birmingham Symphony Hall: now moved to April 7

Manchester Albert Hall: now moved to April 13

London The Palladium: now moved to April 8

Is Jessie J still going to tour North America?

Sadly not - the forthcoming US tour in November has now been cancelled rather than postponed. Promoters for the shows have advised that all tickets purchased will be fully refunded.

Refunds will be processed automatically, but if you have any questions or need additional assistance, please reach out directly to your original point of purchase.

Getty Images for Florence + the 🎤 Florence + The Machine UK tour 2026 – how to get tickets & VIP packages 🎶 £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Florence + The Machine have announced their Everybody Scream Tour 2026, with huge arena shows lined up across the UK including London’s O2, Manchester Co-op Live, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Fans can register and prepare now via Ticketmaster 🎫 ahead of presales opening on 3 September and general on-sale from 5 September. For those wanting to take the experience up a notch, Seat Unique 💫 offers exclusive VIP hospitality packages. Expect premium seats, luxury dining, lounge access and five-star treatment while watching Florence Welch deliver her spellbinding live set. With demand expected to be sky-high, it pays to be ready – secure your place as soon as tickets go live. 👉 Check Ticketmaster for presale & on-sale dates or explore VIP with Seat Unique 🎟️✨