It's almost Britney Spears time! Doncaster folk heading to the only Yorkshire gig, here are the places to eat

It’s Scarborough - if you want fish and chips, you don’t have to look far. Stroll the seafront and follow your nose.

But while the town centre may offer a more continental cuisine, you don’t have to stray too far from the open air theatre to find decent tucker.

Here are some suggestions for where to eat, ahead of Britney's gig at the Open Air Theatre on Friday August 17:

Scalby Mills

Pub on the promenade boasting views of the North Sea, with the added plus of having the Sea Life Centre just over the car park.

Handy for beach-goers or walkers on the Cleveland Way.

Clarks, Queen Street

If tapas is more your style, this Queen Street eatery might do the trick. Locally sourced fish and meat is on the menu, while owner Rob Clark worked in Michelin star establishments such as the Star at Harome.

Tunny Catch

Wedged handily between the open air theatre and Alpamare, stone-baked pizza and “Banging burgers” may well entice the taste buds - and the kids can keep themselves occupied in the play area.

Peaches and Cream

If you’re on the lookout for something a little lighter, or simply want to refuel from the day’s activities with a sweet treat, the cakes, sponges and ice creams here could help fill the gap.

Other places worth considering for a Friday night bite to eat are:

Great light bites, fabulous cakes and coffee: Watermark, Royal Albert Drive.

For sophisticated yet relaxed dining experience: Jeremy’s, 22 Victoria Park Avenue.

Cosy Turkish restaurant: Az Restaurant, 89 Columbus Ravine.

Take away fish and chips for seaside fans: North Bay Fisheries, 179 Columbus Ravine.