Isle flower festival

A botanical flower festival at a popular Isle venue has been hailed a success after wowing residents with spectacular installations.

The flower festival with the Botanical Engineers has come to an end at Epworth Old Rectory with the last bit of greenery and flowers now removed from the house.

Speaking about the festival Catherine Fordham said: “All the visitors were surprised, impressed and wowed by the art installations that had been created and which put a completely new slant on the story of the Wesleys here in Epworth.

“The links between the installations and the story were thought provoking, and even people who thought they has seen it all were suitably impressed.

“The Craft Fair was up to it's usual high standard with a good mix of hand crafted goods on sale, and the music provided over the weekend by a number of local musicians was very good with lots of variety to please all musical tastes, and even got a few people dancing to it.

“Clarty Sough amused with self penned folk songs, The Iron Town Foot Tappers lived up to their name, even setting a few feet tapping with an impromptu performance in the Refectory to the delight of the visitors enjoying tea and cake.

“The Brown Spearing Duo featuring Rebecca on Sax entertained us on both days, as did Terry Stables, Andrew Taylor and our compere Goff Fordham. John, Ian and Richard, members of Ep'th Folk club, and Out on a L.I.M. also played their part in entertaining the visitors and stallholders - all playing manfully through the rain on both days.”

The venue is now set to host Chapterhouse Theatre Company from Lincoln performing Pride and Prejudice on the formal lawn on Sunday the July 4.

The cast of eight will bring the story of the Bennett girls and their trials and tribulations which so closely mirror parts of the Wesley girls stories.

Tickets are available to buy online or at the Rectory, and residents are advised to come early and bring the picnic to enjoy prior to the performance.

Cath Fordham added: “Any queries to 01427 874422, and always remember - there are multiple volunteering opportunities at the rectory, so do give us a call to discuss these.”

The venue details the history of the Methodist Church and the Wesley Family.