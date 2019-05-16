Here’s your chance to win race tickets to Doncaster’s Derby Day 

Doncaster's Derby Day at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday, June 1, pays homage to the Epsom Downs Classic and is well respected in both social and racing calenders.

Derby Day at Doncaster allows racing enthusiasts to watch some of the best horses and riders compete in this classic race whilst enjoying a packed seven race card.

The 2018 winner Diocletian led the runners from three furlongs out, and kept strongly to win the feature race of last year’s card, the Betfred Watch Sky Sports in our shops Handicap, worth £50k.

The Antarctic Monkeys will be playing live after racing, they are the world's biggest Arctic Monkey tribute act. They will play a selection of the band’s biggest hits such as Fluorescent Adolescent, Mardy Bum and I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor.

Doncaster Racecourse has teamed up with the Doncaster Free Press to give away 25 prizes of four tickets for the Grandstand enclosure for Saturday, 1st June.

To be in with a chance of winning four tickets answer the following question and email it to competition@doncaster-racecourse.co.uk.

Q: The Epsom Derby is one of the 5 classic horse races, and the second leg of the triple crown. Which race is the final leg of the triple crown, and last classic of the year?

Closing date for entries is Saturday 25th May, 2019. JPI Media T&Cs apply, visit www.jpimedia.co.uk. Visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more.