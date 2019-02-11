From family shows, pop-up cinema, and animal encounters, to alien invasions, slime workshops, and fairy trails, there’s lots of family fun to be had in South Yorkshire this February half term.

- ‘Stella’ comes to the stage

Alpaca fun day

The Civic, Barnsley – Sunday February 24-26

Stella is a Star Engineer. From her home on the Moon she keeps the stars shining bright for when we need them most, to make a wish or find our way back home.

But down on Earth things are changing. The world is becoming bright, busy and people aren’t looking up. The stars are burning out and it’s up to Stella to save them, but she can’t do it alone.

Using projection, playful performance and aerial circus, we want to talk about our sky and how sometimes it is important to turn out the lights and wish upon a star.

Fairy village at Brodsworth Hall & Gardens

Recommended Age 3+

Visit barnsleycivic.co.uk for details and tickets.

- Pop-up cinema of dinosaur classics, Handmade Cinema

Weston Park Museum – Sunday February 24, 4pm & 7.30pm

Family rave

Handmade Cinema and Museums Sheffield have collaborated on this workshop and two unique film screenings, turning Weston Park Museum into a stomping ground for dinosaurs. Film lovers are invited to enjoy The Land Before Time and Jurassic Park amongst the historic collection of artefacts housed in Sheffield’s largest museum.

The award-winning community cinema is known for transforming spaces into the world of the film, and these screenings will be no exception; there’ll be dinosaurs roaming the corridors, erupting volcanoes, jungle scenery and various themed craft activities.

The Land Before Time is a classic from the 1980s, following the adventures of dinosaurs Littlefoot, Cera and friends as they navigate the difficult terrain between their home and the Great Valley where they hope to find food and their families. Jurassic Park is Stephen Spielberg’s iconic 1990s film, following the escapades of a group of palaeontologists, scientists and children as a trip to John Hammond’s dinosaur theme park takes a turn for the worst.

Handmade Cinema volunteers are currently handcrafting much of the scenery, which will bring the films to life.

Creative director of Handmade Cinema, Ellie Ragdale, said: "We could think of no better place in Sheffield than Weston Park to screen two of our favourite family dinosaur films.

“From the narrative to the beautiful landscapes and animation, The Land Before Time is a rollercoaster ride of friendship, peril and heart. Jurassic Park is the epitome of dinosaur films, its pre-CGI effects still impress and paired with fast paced action and humour it makes for a thrilling watch. Both films have really stood the test of time and we can't wait to introduce them to a new audience of children.”

- Lambing Festival for all the family

Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley – February 16-24

A South Yorkshire farm is celebrating the start of its lambing season with the arrival of its very first lambs of 2019. The new arrivals were born in the small hours of February 8.

Handmade Cinema presents pop-up dinosaur screenings

Cannon Hall Farm, in Cawthorne, is now preparing for the start of its busiest season with the Lambing Festival beginning on February 16 - just in time for the school holidays. Scores of ewes will be giving birth to the newest additions to the flock.

Farmer Robert Nicholson, whose family opened the farm to the public in 1989, said: “The first lambs of the year always generate excitement as its a sign spring is coming and that is our favourite time of year as farmers."

- Sheffield braces for an Alien Invasion!

Crystal Peaks shopping centre - February 18-22

There’s an alien invasion heading for the Sheffield shopping centre, bringing a week of half term fun with an Out of This World theme.

The weeks starts on Monday February 18 from 11am to 3pm with Alien Invasion Slime Fest.

Lambing festival at Cannon Hall Farm

On Tuesday it’s the Space Ship Race Ship, Wednesday has Rockin’ Rockets as day’s theme and on Thursday it’s Planetarium Bath Bombs.

The week comes to an end on Friday with a day of Mad Science, some safe and silly experiments for inquisitive young minds.

All events are held in the Crystal Peaks Central Atrium and are free to all subject to availability and while stocks last.

- All the fun of the goo at Slime School

Meadowhall shopping centre – February 18-24

Professor Putty will be teaching little ones how to make their very own sensational slime this half term.

Children across Yorkshire will have the chance to don lab coats and goggles and become professional Slime Scientists. The 25-minute workshops will showcase the special ingredients used to make slime, and children will have the chance to meet the characters who work with the Slime School’s ‘Sensational Slime Machine.’

Budding Slime Scientists will then get the chance to make their very own colourful slime, full of glitter and sparkles, at the ‘Creation Station Slime Lab’ which they can then take home.

Meadowhall’s Slime School will offer visitors to the centre a fun, hands-on activity.

Alex Caley, marketing events manager at Meadowhall, said: “Slime is such a huge phenomenon with today’s children and so many kids want to re-create their own. Playing with slime offers a great sensory activity, allowing children to explore and stimulate their senses as well as encouraging the development of fine motor skills and co-ordination.

“Our special Slime School not only allows children to design their very own slime using their favourite colours, but also provides an opportunity to enjoy an interactive, immersive experience too.

“As one of Yorkshire’s leading attractions, we endeavour to offer a range of experiences at Meadowhall and provide fabulous fun and innovative activities that the whole family can enjoy.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests to our very first Slime School experience and hope all the children enjoy playing with their very own specially-made slime later, at home, with their friends.”

Meadowhall’s Slime School workshops are available for children aged 4+ Visit www.meadowhall.co.uk/slime for details and to book.

- Fairies garden trail

Brodsworth Hall & Gardens – February 16-24

Psst, did you see that? Fairies are hiding all around the gardens of Brodsworth Hall and staff at Brodsworth need your help to find them. Pick up your trail sheet from the visitor centre and head out on an adventure. You might even stumble upon a fairy village as you go.

If you need a helping hand, join the fairy hunter as she searches high and low, and hear stories along the way.

Visit https://bit.ly/2STgA4M for full details and admission prices.

- Animal encounters day

Mayfield Alpacas Animal Farm – Sunday February 17, 10.30am-3.30pm

Meet and handle some amazing animals - a great experience for everyone this half term.

- Circus Minis session

Greentop Community Circus Centre – Sunday February 17, 10.45am

This fun-filled early years circus event is perfect for children aged 3-6 years old. A mixture of age appropriate basic skills will be taught on the day, such as hula hoop, scarf juggling, plate spinning, diablo, bucket stilts, flower sticks, beam, silk cocoons & trapeze.

There will be warm up/warm down games

Parents/carers will be participating with their children's learning during the session.

Contact Greentop on 0114 244 8828 for details and to book, or email youthcircus@greentop.org

- Painting on Ice

IceSheffield – Sunday February 17, 3.30pm-5.30pm

Get creative with this painting on the ice session. Try something new during your normal skating session and paint anything you like straight onto the ice, let your ideas run free! Come to the 'Family Skate' at Ice Sheffield this weekend, and join in with the optional painting.

There'll be plenty of activities off-ice to get involved in too, with a bouncy castle, face painting and colouring for the kids, plus the Cool Fuel Cafe and Core Bar serving food and drinks to keep mum and dad happy whilst the kids are busy.

Visit siv.org.uk/page/ice to book.

- Kids crafts winter lights week

Sheffield Manor Lodge – February 18-21

There will be candle-making for the kids, and the chance to design a snowflake sun catcher and a winter bauble. Kids can play in the sandpit, lavender labyrinth and with outside games too.

Crafts will run from 11am to 3pm, and the Discovery Centre will stay open for play until 4pm.

£4 per crafter

- Multi-sports half term holiday camps

Concord Sports Centre – February 19-21

The centre’s Kids Multi-Sports Holiday Camps offer a jam-packed day of fun and games. They’re a great way for children to make friends, have fun, play sports and have new exciting adventures. All of the camps have been designed to let kids try new sports, learn new skills and develop confidence.

The centre offers a variety of sports within the camps, with the activities changing every morning and afternoon. Activities include trampoline, football, hockey, quick cricket, badminton, rounders, table tennis, dodgeball, frisby games, basketball, short tennis and volleyball.

Visit Eventbrite for tickets and to book.

- The Invention Station: Soap Bubble Painting

Kelham Island Museum – Tuesday February 19, 10am-1pm

Be inspired by Sheffield's industrial story to build, design and experiment at Kelham Island. From mega machines to mini models - what will you create?

Join in the fun this February half term to get hands-on and just a little bit messy with paintings that pop.

Drop in between 10am-1pm. Free with museum admission, just turn up.

- Gruffalo Day

Boston Park Farm – Tuesday February 19, 10am-4pm

Join in the fun at the farm on this Gruffalo-themed day with meet and greet sessions throughout the day, free crafts and a gruffalo hunt around the farm. Plus full access to the farm, cafe and play areas. Normal admission applies.

Open from 10am - 4pm

- Toys & games family day

Cusworth Hall – 11am-3pm

Make your own toys in fun craft sessions and have a go playing indoor and outdoor games with friends and family throughout the day.

Craft sessions begin at 10.30am 12pm 1.40pm and 3pm. Tickets £3.50 per child - book tickets at Cusworth Hall reception or by phoning 01302 782342.

- The Princess & The Wizard storytelling

Fired Arts – Tuesday February 19, 1pm

This Princess and The Wizard sessions is ideal for preschool children and foundation stage. A storytelling session, then the children paint their very own character from the story. £10 includes: story, painting, snack & drink. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Booking only, call 0114 2670797 for details to reserve your place.

- Skate with the Steelers

IceSheffield – Tuesday February 19, 1pm

Don’t miss your chance to get up close and personal with your favourite Sheffield Steeler at iceSheffield this February half term.

Steelers fan favourites will be lacing up and giving fans young and old the chance to join them on the ice. Unlike any other session, you can meet the players, chat with them and even pick up some tips on your skating.

The Steelers will be on ice between 1pm and 2:30pm. As well as taking to the ice to meet their fans, the Steelers are having an open viewing practice session on the Bauer Arena between 4pm – 5:30pm, available for anyone to stay and watch.

Visit siv.org.uk/page/ice for details and to book.

- Trampoline & Gymnastics holiday camps

Hillsborough Leisure Centre – February 20-22

These holiday camps are the perfect way to entertain your children during the school holidays. Hillsborough Leisure Centre is passionate about improving the health and well-being of Sheffield residents and these holiday camps are a great way to encourage your child to be active and life a healthier lifestyle.

These trampolining & gymnastics sessions will teach children, aged five and over, the basics of trampolining moves including tuck, pike and straddle jumps before developing your child’s skills further into routines.

The gymnastics element of the camp will teach a range of gymnastic disciplines including floor work, bars, beams, vault and track. The gymnastics camp is designed for everyone to benefit, enjoy and develop in a fun and safe learning environment.

Visit Eventbrite to book tickets.

- Children's half term stitch workshop

Helen Moyes: Textile & Mixed Media Artist – Wednesday February 20, 10am-12pm

Skills building project for children aged eight and over with a little sewing machine experience.

Maximum five places to ensure adequate support. £15 each, and places must be pre-booked.

Email moyeshelen@gmail.com or phone 07967119591 for details.

For complete novices please book an individual ‘find your way around a sewing machine’ session first.

- Enchanted forest adventures

Cannon Hall Museum – Wednesday February 20

Explore the enchanted forest with forest school experts to play, create and discover the magic of the natural world. Families with children aged 0-5yrs are welcome. Dress for the outdoors and to get messy.

Sessions running at 10am, 12.30pm and 4pm. The sessions are free, though donations are welcome.

- Amazing animals themed crafts

Doncaster Museum & Art Gallery – Thursday February 21,

Go wild, making animal-themed crafts like models, masks, and puzzles, and take a closer look at objects from Heritage Doncaster's natural history collection.

£2.50 per child (one accompanying adult free). One hour sessions begin at 10.30am, 12pm, 1.40pm, and 3pm.

Book tickets at the museum or phone us on 01302 734293.

- Family cookery clubs

Blend : Cook, Eat, Share CIC – Thursday February 21, 11am-1pm

Join Blend Kitchen for daily family cookery clubs this February half term. You’ll learn how to make a delicious, healthy lunch before sitting down as a family to enjoy it. The sessions are ideal for parents and carers with primary school age children. Booking is essential due to the limited space.

Email blendcookeatshare@gmail.com or call| 07468 417353 to book.

- Sally’s space adventure

Pyjama Drama Sheffield – Friday February 22, 10am-12pm

Calling all four to seven year olds to join in this fun, two-hour interactive, fun workshop this half term. A class full of stortytelling, games, pretend play and drama skills buiding.

The session will be looking at an exciting story about a little girl called Sally who, since she had been a toddler, had wanted to be an astronaut and explore outer space. ‘Little girls can’t be astronauts’ her Granny told her. ‘Why not be a teacher or a nurse instead?’ said her best friend. But Sally knew that she didn’t want to be a teacher or a nurse and she knew that one day she would be an astronaut and explore outer space.

- Kids rock climbing club

Awesome Walls Sheffield – Friday February 22, 6pm-8pm

If you are aged between 7 and 16 years, visit Awesome Walls Sheffield’s kids club. If you’ve got a keen young climber on your hand,s but don’t know what they need to be doing in order to progress, let Awesome Walls take them under their wing and point them in the right direction.

Kids can enjoy two-hours of rock climbing with an experienced instructor and meet new friends. The emphasis of kids clubs is on fun progression. Instructors will coach participants on all aspects of climbing from knots and equipment to technique and lead climbing.

An adult must accompany participants under 14 years of age. Pre-booking is essential.

- Princesses vs Superheroes on ice

IceSheffield – February 23-24

Spend a magical morning meeting your favourite Princesses and legendary Superheroes in real life, as they swoop and glide onto the ice, ready to add a touch of magic and a dash of superpower to your half term holiday.

There'll be plenty of activities off-ice to get involved in too, with a bouncy castle, face painting and colouring for the kids, plus our Cool Fuel Cafe and Core Bar serving food and drinks to keep mum and dad happy whilst the kids are busy.

Keep your camera handy. Moments like these are worth remembering forever!

Visit siv.org.uk/ice IceSheffield for details and to book.

- Greatest Showman sing-a-long

Totley Library – Saturday February 23, 7pm-10pm

Totley Library Cinema is hosting a sing-a-long special of the epic Greatest Showman. Tickets cost £10 to include pie and pea supper.

Doors open 6.45pm, food served 7pm and film starts 7.30pm. BYO wine/beer.

Please buy your ticket in advance from the library so they have numbers for catering. Call 07480 576888 to reserve tickets.

- The Twits session – home education

A Mind Apart - Tuesday February 26, 10am to 12pm

At A Mind Apart, staff recognise that the traditional forms of education are not the only ways to learn and value development. They understand that some families and parents choose to take a different path and educate their children through other learning outside of the system.

In order to support those families and students that have chosen home education or are out of education, A Mind Apart offers programmes and sessions specifically for this cohort, with their creative learning and development in mind.

Sessions are planned and taught by trained drama teachers, and are inclusive and open to all students that are home educated or out of education, to give them a place to make friends, gain confidence, have fun and build resilience.

- Family Rave Sheffield

Revolucion de Cuba Sheffield, Tuesday February 26, 10.30am-11.30am

Boomchikkaboom are taking over Revolucion de Cuba and want you to come and party with them for one of their famous Family Raves.

A fun filled session complete with lighting good music, good vibes, singing, dancing, pom poms, parachute, bubbles, snow machine, dance off battle and more. Family Raves are a great way to get out and spend some quality time, doing something that everyone can enjoy.

This event is aimed at families with children aged 0-5yrs, but all ages are welcome.

Visit boomchikkaboom.com for full detalis and to book tickets.

Crafts at Sheffield Manor Lodge

Sally's Space Adventure

Paint on Ice at IceSheffield