The Graham Norton Show is back and there is a very stacked line-up tonight (October 10) 👀📺

The Graham Norton Show is just a few hours away.

Another all-star line-up has been confirmed.

But who will be on the show this week?

A brand new episode of The Graham Norton Show is just a few hours away and a pair of Hollywood legends are among the line-up. The Beeb’s legendary chat show is back for another week.

Taylor Swift was one of the celebs who appeared on it last week. Even more famous faces will be joining Graham on his famous sofa.

But who can you expect to see on the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

The Graham Norton Show returns for its 33rs series on Friday, September 26. | BBC/So Television/The Graham Norton Show/xChristopher Baines

Having returned to BBC One at the end of September,, The Graham Norton Show is back in its usual Friday night slot each week. It will be on TV today (October 10) but it is another late one.

It is due to start at 10.40pm, according to the schedule. The episode will run for around 50 minutes in total and will be available on demand via iPlayer if you can’t stay up to catch it.

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

It is quite the incredible line-up for the latest episode of the BBC talk show. Joining Graham on his famous sofa will be:

Julia Roberts

Colin Farrell

Gloria Estefan

Benedict Cumberbatch

Robbie Williams

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Julia Roberts talks about her latest role in psychological campus drama After the Hunt. Colin Farrell discusses playing a con man and gambling addict in atmospheric thriller Ballad of a Small Player.

“Singer Gloria Estefan introduces her new Spanish-language album Raices. And Benedict Cumberbatch talks about playing a newly widowed father in The Thing with Feathers. Plus, Robbie Williams performs Pretty Face from the forthcoming album BRITPOP.”

