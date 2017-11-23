Music great Gary Barlow says he “cannot wait” to play the “wonderful town” of Scarborough in 2018.

Gary is bringing his solo UK tour to Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday June 22, 2018.

It will be the Take That star’s debut appearance at Europe’s largest open-air theatre and his first solo show in the Yorkshire coastal resort in five years.

And ahead of tickets going on general sale at 9am tomorrow (Friday), Gary said: “I had a fantastic time in Scarborough back in 2013 on my solo tour so I cannot wait to get back to this wonderful town and play for the fans there.”

The tour – which kicks off in Edinburgh in April – will see Gary play venues across the UK and Ireland including some never visited before.

Gary played Scarborough’s Futurist Theatre with Take That as part of the legendary Take That And Party Tour in 1992 – which catapulted the band to superstar status – and he returned to the same venue as a solo artist in 2013.

Most recently Gary, with friend Tim Firth, penned the song Scarborough for their West End musical comedy The Girls which is based on the famous story of Yorkshire’s WI ‘Calendar Girls’.

Gary last toured as a solo artist in 2014 to great acclaim from fans and critics alike, playing some of the biggest venues he had ever played including The O2 London, Birmingham LG Arena, Glasgow The SSE Hydro and Manchester Arena.

His show at Scarborough OAT in 2018 is presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Director Peter Taylor said: “This is going to be a great night at this wonderful venue and will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the summer.

“Gary’s shows are always incredible events. His solo tours sell out very quickly so we expect demand for tickets to be massive and we would advise fans to get in early!”

Tickets for Gary Barlow’s show at Scarborough OAT go on sale at 9am Friday November 24th. They are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk (0844 844 0444) and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).