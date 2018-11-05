Exciting news for Spice Girls fans this afternoon

Five become four as girls reveal tour details.

The Spice Girls are expected to announce they are reuniting for a UK tour next year, but without Posh Spice, Victoria Beckham.

Baby Spice Emma Bunton confirmed the reports on the Heart breakfast radio show with Jamie Theakston this morning.

"Everything will be announced just after 3 o'clock today - on social media, @SpiceGirls," she said.

"After 3 o'clock today you will find out everything. I'm just so excited. I want it out there. It will be brilliant."

An account has been set up on Instagram called @SpiceGirls which shared an image of the four-piece; Scary Spice Melanie Brown, Baby Spice Emma Bunton, Ginger Spice Geri Horner and Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm.

They will be touring without Beckham who is focusing on her fashion business.