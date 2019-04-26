Epworth’s Street Beat dance team heads to London for major competition

An Isle dance group whose members cover both North Lincolnshire and Yorkshire is riding high on the successes it has had in 2019.

Street Beat Elite, who train in Epworth, consists of young people aged between 10 and 16. The group entered a youth dance competition ‘Fresh’ in January and after an audition was selected as one of the top 10 dance groups in the north to compete in the regional final.

The talented group went on to claim top spot and has now been selected to represent the North with a performance in London in July.

During their time in London the young people will work and train with professional artists as well as performing alongside all the other regional winners. The July performance is all part of U.Dance the national youth dance festival presented by One Dance UK, in partnership with the ISTD, which returns to London’s Southbank Centre this summer with a line-up of youth dance groups from across the United Kingdom.

Proud dance company owner, Kim Oakley, said: “In addition the group have just received funding from Arts Council England for a new digital dance project running over the next 18 months, working with Boy Blue, a professional London based dance company and Wayne Sables a digital dance specialist.

“In addition, due to last year’s success, street beat has just received funding from the National Lottery to continue the project Isle Try It, enabling people in the Isle to try new and exciting opportunities locally. Previous sessions include courses such as an Introduction to English Law, Dancercise, Make-up course, music video, sound, lighting and more.”