This is when Sheffield's huge new food hall will open its doors

The city’s newest food destination, The Cutlery Works announce, will open its doors to food lovers for the first time this Thursday.

The 14,000 sq ft Rutland Cutlery Works building in Kelham Island will provide a range of food and drink businesses, creating 100 jobs and giving independent makers an opportunity to showcase their products.

The Cutlery Works will be a mix of permanent outlets and semi-permanent pop-ups, inspired by the hawker markets of South East Asia, with influences from Lisbon, New York and Barcelona.

The venue comes from The Milestone Group, which is behind the city’s renowned restaurants The Milestone, Craft & Dough and INC Rooftop bar.

The Milestone Group have chosen a range of traders to be part of the new food hall, each with their own individual concept to ensure they offer something for everyone’s tastes.

The traders on offer will include the Gravy Train, who will be bringing poutine to the party, Five Rivers, who will be serving their Vietnamese drip coffee, Edo Sushi, MA-ba who will be providing South Indian cooking classes, Shed which is a plant-based restaurant, Bullion’s Chocolate Cafe and Elly Joy who will be bringing her froconut desserts.

Matt Bigland, Director of The Milestone Group said: “I’m really passionate about this project, it’s going to be a food destination that gives independent entrepreneurs an opportunity to showcase their food offerings.

“I can’t wait to see what this brings to Sheffield and the Yorkshire region.”

Foodies will be able to place their food order with the range of outlets available before taking a seat and waiting for their meal to be served to them in the communal dining area.

Customers will also have the option to order food on their phone via The Milestone Group App.

The Cutlery Works, at 101 Neepsend Lane, will open from 8am, with breakfast and freshly roasted coffee being served by the traders from 10am.

Come night time, there’ll be a fun, lively vibe, with late night dining until 12am during the week and 1am on Friday and Saturday.

There will be a launch party this Thursday in in collaboration with Hallam FM’s Cash for Kids, for Mission Christmas.

Attendees will be entertained by a live A Cappello Christmas choir and also enjoy a drinks reception.

Get your ticket online at www.facebook.com/events/2079195475729002 site.

You can also download The Milestone Group App and receive £5 credit to use at any of the food vendors and bars at The Cutlery Works.