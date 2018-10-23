This is the pub near to Doncaster where you can buy the best Sunday lunch

A pub near Doncaster has been voted as the best place to go for a good Sunday lunch by readers of a top food magazine.

The Queen o' t' owd Thatch, a small independent pub in South Milford, has been chosen as the best place to tuck in to the traditional British Sunday dinner at The Observer Food Monthly Awards, which were held earlier this month.

Observer Food Monthly editor Allan Jenkins said: “From Belfast to Barry, a Michelin starred Cornwall cook to a proper Yorkshire pub, the OFM Awards 2018 show the depth of food talent embedded all over the UK. Readers championed their local heroes and voted with their hearts as well as their stomachs.

“Cooking to cope with chemotherapy, a cafe giving life opportunities to young people with learning difficulties, a Sikh ‘SWAT’ team feeding the homeless. Exactly the people and projects these awards were set up to honour.”

This 18th-century pub, located in a small village between Doncaster, Leeds and York, can be found at 101 High St, South Milford, LS25 5AQ