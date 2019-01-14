This is the Doncaster takeaway named as one of the best in England

Restaurant website builder FOODit, a JJ Foodservice company, has announced the winners of its Independent Takeaway Awards 2019.

The nationwide awards cover 10 categories including the ‘Most Unique Dish’ and ‘Most Popular Takeaway.’ New this year are the 'Best Vegan Menu' and the ‘People’s Choice’ Awards.



Head of Operations at FOODit, Richard Bradshaw, said: “We want to say a massive well done to our takeaway customers who work tirelessly to serve great-tasting food, market themselves online and maintain the highest levels of service and and food hygiene standards.”



Judges were particularly impressed with Hirds Family Fisheries (below) in Leeds who won ‘Most Unique Dish’ for its deep fried chorizo and pesto sauce (above). Meanwhile, voters in Bursledon took to Facebook to vote for Lowford Fish Bar (top) to win the ‘People’s Choice’ Award.



Winners each receive framed certificates, £50 to spend on FOODit marketing, free coffee training with Lavazza Coffee and ‘Gold Winner Stamps’ to add to their website.



All winners have a five-star Food Hygiene Rating and use the FOODit online ordering platform.



And the winners are…

Chorizo fries & pesto mayo (right) and black pudding fries and apple sauce (left) from one of the winning takeaways

Most Popular Takeaway – Rawcliffe Pizzeria, Goole

Best Curry Takeaway – Wuli Wuli, Camberwell

Most Unique Dish – Hirds Family Fisheries, Halifax (Chorizo fries with pesto mayo)

Most Highly Recommended Takeaway – The Chip Inn, Whitwell

Best Pizza Takeaway – Edlington Grill, Doncaster

Best Vegan Menu – Cedar Lebanese Restaurant, Wimbledon

Best Seafood Takeaway – Seagull Fish Bar, Birmingham

Best Noodle Takeaway – New Ruby, Belvedere

People’s Choice (existing customer) Lowford Fish Bar, Southampton

People’s Choice (new customer) The Marina Restaurant, Skegness

Winners are judged based on data from the past 12 months (December 2017-18). The 'Most Unique Dish' is judged by the FOODit Judging panel and the 'People's Choice' Awards are based on surveys conducted in December 2018.

For more information, visit http://www.foodit.com/