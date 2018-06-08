Man v Food challenge - could you eat 2 half rack of ribs, 4 chicken wings, an XL flame-grilled cheese and bacon burger an onion ring stacker - and SIDES?

A team of people at Origin Broadband took on a Man V Food challenge to raise money for their chosen charity of Ataxia UK.

Only one brave and hungry soul managed to complete the challenge – Niki Harrop from the Customer Service Team.

The challenge

Challengers faced the pub on a platter which features 2 half racks of BBQ pork ribs, 4 chicken wings, an XL flame-grilled cheese and bacon burger and an onion ring stacker. Served with coleslaw, corn on the cob and an extra large portion of chips. The Glasshouse in Wath-upon-Dearne supplied the food at half price once they found out that the challenge was for such a deserving cause. Shane Dempsey, General Manager said: “Just glad to help put in the community.”

Origin Broadband have been supporting Ataxia UK as their chosen charity since the beginning of April, and this latest activity will help them start to push towards the £700 mark.

Ataxia UK are the leading national charity in the UK for people affected by any type of ataxia. They fund research into finding treatments and cures, offer advice, information and support. ‘Ataxia’ is an umbrella term for a group of neurological disorders that affect balance, coordination and speech. There are many different types of ataxia that affect people in different ways.

Origin Broadband’s CEO, Oliver Bryssau said: “It was fantastic to see so many of our people take on the challenge for such a good cause. I think everyone had a great time taking part but there were some very full looking people afterwards.”