It's the most wonderful time of the year for a Christmas McDonald's - including reindeer McFlurry!

Big Tasty fans – it is time to get excited!

This Christmas for the first time EVER in the UK, fans of the bonafide burger icon will be able to enjoy the Chicken Big Tasty®, and ‘Yule’ be mad to miss out!

Check out the festive range at McDonald's

Also joining the menu is the delicious Cheese Melt Dippers - an absolute camembert must-have for all cheese lovers -served with a festive tomato dip. Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a new-festive themed McFlurry topping and this year McDonald’s is getting #ReindeerReady with the Maltesers® Reindeer McFlurry®.

Don’t forget ‘Reindeer Treats’ (carrot bags!) are also now available from all McDonald’s restaurants, the perfect way to get #ReindeerReady for the big day itself.

Please see below for more details on these items and the others available in restaurants from the 21st of November:

Chicken Big Tasty® : It’s Big, it’s Tasty, but this time, it’s Chicken. Two chicken selects, Big Tasty sauce, slivered onions, square cut lettuce, a tomato slice, Emmental cheese in a square sesame topped bun (RRP: £3.99, Medium Meal £5.49)

Cheese Melt Dippers: (plus Festive Tomato dip) Four breaded cheese dippers, made with camembert and served with a Tangy Tomato dip (RRP: £1.69)

Maltesers® Reindeer McFlurry®: Soft dairy ice cream swirled with mini Malteaser Reindeer® shapes, mini Maltesers® clusters and a milk chocolate sauce (RRP: £1.29)

Big Tasty®: 100% British & Irish beef, cheese made with Emmental, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion, and - of course - that Big Tasty® sauce (RRP: £4.29, Medium Meal £5.79)

Big Tasty® with Bacon: Your favourite Big Tasty, this time with bacon (RRP: £4.69, Medium Meal £6.19)

BE MERRY WITH THE McCafé MENU

McDonald’s Christmas favourite the Toffee Latte has also returned to restaurants, along with newcomer the Millionaire’s Latte, so look no further for your perfect Christmas shopping pick me up.

Toffee Latte

A large shot of delicious Arabica bean espresso, with rich toffee syrup and steamed organic milk from UK dairies. Topped with a swirl of cream and a toffee drizzle.

Millionaire’s Latte

The delicious new member of the McCafé family comprises of a large shot of espresso blended with steamed milk, a caramel biscuit flavour syrup, topped with a swirl of chocolate cream and a caramel drizzle.

Ben Fox, Marketing Director at McDonald’s UK said: “It’s that time of year where we want to bring back favourites, but also introduce new twists to the menu. We know customers look out for them during this season, so we want to give them an unforgettable festive taste.”