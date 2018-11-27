Doncaster mums serving up success by bringing afternoon tea to your front door 

Mums Tori and Nikki know only too well how difficult it can be to go out for afternoon tea when you have babies and toddlers in tow.

But fears over smashed fine china or finding a babysitter can be a thing of the past thanks to the duo’s new business venture Oh Sugarlumps – a vintage china hire and catering company .

Tori Beaumont is mum to four-year-old Harvey,18 month Beatrix and 27 weeks pregnant with her third child and Nikki Gaylor-Brookes mum to five-year-old Harry.

The mums, who first met when volunteering for the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) four years ago came up with their business venture to offer customers the chance to experience a quintessential afternoon tea in their own home or chosen venue.

They volunteered together for NCT and between them have both been co-ordinators for the Doncaster branch, this led them to become great friends and knew they would work well together on their business Oh Sugarlumps.

With Tori’s passion for catering for people with allergies and Nikki’s love of being in the kitchen and baking the pair seem to have found the perfect recipe for success.

Tori said the venture has been going from strength to strength and getting rave reviews since launching at the beginning of the year.

She added: “It’s amazing to give parents the chance to include the children and not have to worry about them behaving in a shop setting or for mums to have their friends round and enjoy an afternoon tea while their children play without having to worry about getting a babysitter.

“Oh Sugarlumps hire out beautiful vintage china, mismatched but co-ordinated tea sets, bringing vintage china back to life to add that extra special element to your event. Whether it be your wedding, hen party, baby shower, christening, milestone birthday or anniversary.

“Whether you're looking for a smaller more intimate celebration or a bigger event, we will ensure your day is original, beautiful and packed with personality.”

As well as offering their bespoke catering services the pair are also passionate about providing options for people with allergies.

Tori knows how difficult it can be to find allergy free options as both her children are allergic to dairy.

She added: “We make everything from scratch and we can offer gluten free, dairy free, vegan and any other dietary requirements. We make everything completely from scratch so we can cater to all needs.

“Both my children had a dairy allergy and my little girl is being tested for nut allergies so that has made me more aware of just how many places don't cater for people with allergies, even a down to simple thing like offering an alternative milk so you can have a cup of tea.

“We had a Macmillan coffee morning and tested a lot of our dairy free and vegan options out there and the feedback was amazing, people were buying extra to take home.”

The company is also eco-friendly and no single use plastic is used in any part of the business.

Tori said: “Everyone seems to love the idea and says that the pricing is right and that it’s something a bit different.

“Nikki and I both have really different skills and I think that’s why it works so well.”

Whether you're looking for a smaller more intimate celebration or a bigger event, the duo will ensure your day is original, beautiful and packed with personality.

Whatever the occasion, they will help you create the day you want, so you're able to relax and enjoy yourself.

As well as offering the food and china for your event the pair also offer a set-up and clear away service, even washing the pots.

Tori said: “We turn up at the agreed time and date with our beautiful crockery and all of the treats prepared ready for you to set up pre-party, we also offer a set up and clear away service at an additional cost, we even collect it all and do all the washing up.”

As well as the traditional afternoon tea offering Tori and Nikki can work with you to create a bespoke menu.

So how are the pair coping with the demands of starting a new business and motherhood?

Tori said: “It is challenging but it’s rewarding, it’s nice to have something to focus on, I had bad post natal depression after having both my children and this company has helped give me something else to focus on to help with that.

“As a parent sometimes you lose your own identity a bit so starting this new new business has given me that back.”

For more information call 07742 090194, visit www.ohsugarlumps.co.uk, find them on Facebook ‘Oh sugarlumps’ Or on Instagram ‘Sugarlumpsoh’