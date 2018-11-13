Are you an out of control drinker? Here's how you can be helped in Doncaster

Doncaster people worried about their drinking levels or those of someone they know are being urged to seek help and advice during Alcohol Awareness Week (November 19-25).

Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service which is based in Doncaster is inviting local people to a drop-in event on Thursday November 22 between 1-3pm at Rosslyn House, 37-41 Thorne Road, DN1 2EZ. Residents will be able to pick up self-help information and see for themselves the services available to support them to rethink and reduce their alcohol levels.

Stuart Green, Aspire Service Manager, said: “We are urging anyone who is concerned that their drinking may be getting out of control and who wants support to manage it to contact us. The impact of alcohol can affect whole families placing a strain on relationships and causing financial hardship. We want local people to know that support is available in a non-judgemental way to help them to live happier and healthier lives.”

Tim Young, Chief Executive of the Alcohol and Drug Service a charity which works in partnership with Aspire, said: “Recognising that you have a drinking problem is the first step. Too often people only seek support when their drinking has reached a level that it has caused harm to both the person themselves and also those around them. I would encourage anyone who has a worry about the effects of alcohol to come along to this event.”

Alcohol Awareness Week is held every year in November and organised by Alcohol Concern. It provides a platform to for individuals and NHS services to shine a spotlight on the harm that alcohol can do and to provide a better understanding of the sensible drinking guidelines.

If you or someone you know is experiencing drug or alcohol issues and want to talk to someone in confidence please visit www.aspire.community, or ring 01302 730956.