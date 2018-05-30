8 of the tastiest places for BBQ food in Sheffield

With summer just around the corner and the weather finally taking a turn for the better, it's the perfect time to fire up the grill and make the most of BBQ season.

And with National BBQ Week in full swing, there's every excuse to indulge.

But if you'd prefer to leave the cooking to the professionals, these tasty Sheffield eateries won't fail to satisfy your hungry soul.

Firepit BBQ

Serving a range of deliciously tender locally sourced meats, including ribeye steak, baby back ribs, pulled pork and juicy chicken breast, each cooked in flavoursome sauces and marinades to set your taste buds alike, diners can enjoy the ultimate BBQ feast.

Visit: 138 West Street, S1 4ES - firepitbbq.co.uk



Smoke BBQ

From loaded sharing plates and tasty smoked cuts, to brisket, link sausages and filling burgers, coupled with a selection of tempting sides, this is barbecue food done right.

Visit: St Paul's Place, S1 2NB - smokebbq.co.uk



Ginseng

Enjoy a taste of traditional Korean barbecue in this relaxed eatery, where you can tuck into a variety of tender marinated meats, including beef, chicken, sliced pork belly and ribeye steak, served with a filling array of side dishes and a scoop of ice cream for dessert.

Visit: Unit 12, West One, 8 Fitzwilliam Street, S1 4JB - ginsengsheffield.co.uk



Red's True Barbecue

As a place of barbecue worship, you can expect the food here to be a slice of meaty heaven.

The menu offer plenty of choice, with everything from towering burgers and grilled steak, to loaded barbecue trays which include a variety of meats in one - perfect if you can't decide.

Visit: 383-385 Eccleshall Road, S11 8PG - truebarbecue.com



Karnivore BBQ

This American-inspired street food kiosk is ideal for grabbing a bite to eat on the go and offers a wealth of tasty options, including loaded burgers and filling BBQ meals served with skin on fries.

Visit: The Market Place, Crystal Peaks, S20 7PL - facebook.com/KarnivoreBBQSheffield



La Vaca

This South American eatery prides itself on its high quality, locally sourced beef, which is cooked to perfection over an open charcoal grill to really seal in the flavour.

From smaller 8oz portions to the mighty 40oz Porterhouse steak, it is a place meant for feasting.

Visit: 477-479 Glossop Road, Broomhill, S10 2QE - lavaca-restaurant.co.uk



Coast to Coast

Nestled in the Valley Centertainment complex, Coast to Coast provides the perfect place to indulge after a busy shopping spree or trip to the cinema.

Choose from hearty 6oz burgers, southern fried BBQ chicken, juicy steaks and tender pork ribs, and be sure to leave room for one of their decadent desserts.

Visit: Unit 7, The Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, S9 2DX - c2crestaurants.com



Damon's

Specialising in American cuisine, you can expect to find all of the classic favourites on the menu, with barbecue ribs, burgers, steaks and marinated chicken all on offer to indulge in.

Visit: 2 Sevenairs Road, Beighton, S20 1NZ - damons.co.uk