A Doncaster business has been selected as the venue for a Wild West Shootout game.

This Thursday, June 6, at 6pm, Bake Battle and Roll board games cafe (bakebattleandroll.com) will launch its latest game "Six Gun Showdown".

Try out a new game

This is a fast playing game of Wild West shootouts which was designed in Sheffield with the artist responsible for the character artwork also hailing from this region.

Bake, Battle and Roll café owner James Whitehouse explained the basics of the quickfire card game, which is based on the idea of a Wild West shootout.

He said: “It's a quickfire card game based on the idea of a Wild West shoot-out. When someone reveals a 'draw' card, it triggers a rapid 'snap' – like game element which mimics the physical element of a pistol quick-draw situation. You can play as a range of different characters with different skills.

“It’s a game that we know will appeal to a lot of our customers because it’s easy and quick to pick up, but challenging enough to stay interesting. We’re play-testing it with my 8-year-old daughter at the moment and she’s loving it.”

His partner Rachel Savage added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been chosen as the venue for the launch of this exciting new game. It’s particularly special because all the components of the game have been designed and made here in South Yorkshire.”

Game designer Tom Lovewell said: “There’s already a lot of local interest in the game, and it got a lot of attention at UK Games Expo this weekend, so I’m really excited to launch the Kickstarter campaign and get production underway.”

The fun starts at 6pm on June 6, with demo games and a short tournament at Bake, Battle and Roll on Wood Street. All attendees will receive a smaller fully playable promo-version of the game.

If you can’t make the launch party, you can also reserve your copy of Six Gun Showdown on kickstarter.com (www.kickstarter.com/projects/redwellgames/six-gun-showdown. Please note that this link will go live at 6pm 6/6/2019).

