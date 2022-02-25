Doncaster celebrity stylist and award-winning salon owner announces expansion

Opening her own salon just six months before the country went into lockdown, the pandemic couldn’t have come at a worse time, but like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Rebecca has successfully appointed her ‘dream team’ of stylists and a top nail technician, and is also in the middle of a renovation which will see her business expand into the lifestyle sector.

“I found lockdown gave people the chance to make their own changes too, and this included changing their hairdresser. Once a person builds a relationship with a hairdresser, they tend to stay with that person if they're 100 per cent happy or not, as they feel they have a sense of loyalty to uphold. With not having seen their hairdresser for months, Lockdown gave them the chance to change if they desired.”

Rebecca has successfully appointed three top new stylists to her salon, and her dream team consists of:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Dickenson

Margaret Parkin, who is a specialist in hair recovery post cancer, alopecia, and medically related hair loss, as well as wig weft micro bonding. Margaret has over 30 years’ experience of owning and managing salons, and is also a top educator at Racoon International Hair Extensions.

Hayley Morris is extremely adept with the scissors and in creating the perfect cut. With over 30 years’ experience as a qualified teacher and assessor, Hayley loves inspiring and teaching the younger members of the team.

Alex Ultey is a perfectionist in precision colours and adores balayage and the French techniques. With a youthful clientele Alex has developed her colouring skills to achieve that grown out, effortlessly stylish colour.

The Salon in Bawtry

Evie Botterill is the expert for LVL lashes, brow laminations, pedicures, manicures and gel polishes. Working with the best products such as Gel Bottle Inc and Navy Official Tools, as well as using creams and lotions from Chanel to Jo Malone, Evie is the girl to go to for that polished look.

“I’m so lucky to have these experts on board with me, and that we can offer the specialist services of hair transformation, hair in recovery and also teaching here in the salon. It’s such an exciting time for us,” continues Rebecca.