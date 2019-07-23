Doncaster borough mum is new reporter on the block

Carolyn said: “I am still pinching myself that I am the finalist representing ITV Calendar. This isn't just a competition to me, it’s a chance to promote a valuable service and a chance for me to highlight something very close to my heart. I am a single mother of two and have had my career pretty much on hold so that I can be there for them. When I saw this competition I thought “wow” and saw it as an exciting learning experience. Even at this stage of my life, I think it is healthy to try and follow your dreams and pursue new challenges.” Su-Mei Thompson, CEO of Media Trust, said: “Our Breaking into News programme offers people with little to no experience in journalism the chance to share stories about their regions and the help kick-start their careers in news. We are excited to be a part in developing the next generation of broadcast journalists.” ITV Mentor Umar Farouq for ITV Calendar said: "I’m really looking forward to mentoring Carolyn this year. It’s my second year taking part in Breaking into News and an honour to pass on my knowledge to aspiring storytellers.”