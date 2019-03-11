Ahead of her first album in five years, the stunning Still On My Mind, out now on BMG, Dido has announced her 2019 November/December tour which she is bringing to Sheffield.

The announcement marks Dido’s first return to touring in 15 years, and will see her performing material from the new album, as well as classic tracks such as Thank You, Here With Me, White Flag and Life For Rent.

Dido

Tour dates

Thursday November 28 - Birmingham, Arena

December

Tue 3 – Manchester, Apollo

Wed 4 - Brighton Centre

Thu 5 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Sat 7 – Sheffield, City Hall

Sun 8 – London, Hammersmith Apollo



Still On My Mind encapsulates a variety of styles and genres, ranging from her love of hip hop to her folk roots, but ultimately the entire record carries a dance and electronic music sensibility, even on the tracks with no beats. At the core, it's about the songs which capture the beautiful essence of Dido personally and emotionally.

“It was simple, I only wanted to make another album if it was with him’ says Dido. ‘It was made in such an easy way, all the vocals recorded on the sofa, a lot of it recorded at home”. The record follows the 2013 release of the acclaimed Girl Who Got Away, with lead single Hurricanes, released at the end of last year, already amassing almost 2 MILLION streams on Spotify.



Speaking of making the album, Dido recalls ““an absolutely magical experience”, expressing that “I wanted to capture the feeling I still get from listening to music, just that rush like you don’t need anything more than this”.



With album sales topping 40 MILLION worldwide, Dido is one of the UK’s best-selling artists; both her debut No Angel, and its follow-up the 7x platinum Life For Rent ranking as two of the best selling albums in UK Chart history.



FURTHER UK DATES

May 2019

Sun 26th Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall SOLD OUT

Mon 27th Dublin, Olympia Theatre SOLD OUT

Wed 29th Manchester, Albert Hall SOLD OUT

Thur 30th London, The Roundhouse SOLD OUT

Fri 31st London, The Roundhouse SOLD OUT







