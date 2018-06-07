Conisbrough music fest band do charity single for Sheffield Children’s Hospitals

Local Indie rock band Mucky Blond have recorded a charity single celebrating Conisbrough Music Fest (CMF).

he inspiration for the song came when Dylan Shaw, lead singer of Mucky Blond, attended Conisbrough Music Fest last year: “I couldn’t believe the sense of local community that had been achieved, the buzz around the place and the overall vibe was unbelievable.” said Dylan.

“I went straight home and started writing the song which we have now recorded, aptly called CMF. I am really pleased that we will be supporting such a worthy local charity as Sheffield Children’s Hospital.”

Mucky Blond will be appearing on the main stage at Conisbrough Music Fest which takes place on Saturday 7th July. Pre-orders of the song can be purchased on iTunes with CD’s also on sale at the festival.

The video can be viewed on the Conisbrough Music Fest youtube page.

This year’s Conisbrough Music Fest (CMF) boasts six distinct stages, four of which are under cover:-

The CMF Main Stage Blue will feature an array of musical genres including, Jungle Lion (Ska and Reggae), Liberty Ship and the popular Martin Ferguson Band

On CMF Main Stage Yellow there will be Blues from The James Taplin Band, Indie rock from Huulen and some talented acoustic singers.

The Ghost Stage will feature Country Rock from Fargo Railroad Company as well as comedy songs from Paul “Ballo” Ballington.

The Lord Conyers pub will be hosting the Summer of Love Stage headlined by The Rosadocs with a strong Indie feel

Inside the Ivanhoe Centre an all-day Soul Stage will feature the best of local DJs. Conisbrough has a deep connection with the Northern Soul scene and the Fest is expecting a packed room from 11.30am till 10.00pm.

The Subset Dance Stage, now in it’s fourth year, is a popular area and will deliver a mix of local DJs supplemented with nationally more well-known performers like Dyplex, DJ Clumsy and Cockney Nut Job.

Children will also be well catered for with their own Kidz Zone. Highlights are children’s entertainer Mr Dan, Rotherham African Drummers, Laser Quest and Conisbrough’s very own Urban Beach.

An all-day fair ground and food market featuring local vendors as well as three licensed bars complete what promises to be a must-see music fest for all the family.

Tickets, priced £15 pre-order; £20 on the day with concessions for families - available from www.conisbroughmf.com and many local outlets, details on the website.