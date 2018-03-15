COMPETITION: Win weekend camping tickets at famous music festival

Multi-award winning West Midlands festival Bearded Theory have announced an astonishing line-up for its 2018 event, including Sheffield’s very own Reverend and the Makers.

Organisers of the four-dayer, which takes place at Catton Hall in Derbyshire between May 24-27, have secured a rare festival performance by one of the world’s greatest rock and roll voices, Robert Plant, to headline on the Saturday night.

The former Led Zeppelin frontman will be bringing his band The Sensational Space Shifters, who have been selling out venues around the world and will be performing a set full of classic hits and new material.

As you would expect from Bearded Theory Festival, joining Robert Plant on the bill is an exceptional and diverse collection of live acts, including Sunday headliner and fellow rock and roll hall of fame reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, Scottish indie heroes The Jesus & Mary Chain, Reverend and the Makers on the Thursday night, Jake Bugg, electronic punk duo Sleaford Mods and English punk sensations Idles alongside classic festival acts such as Fun Lovin Criminals, The Coral, Sleeper, Dub Pistols, and hundreds more over nine live stages.

With Louder Than War saying of last year’s event that “Bearded Theory has grown to become one of the finest festivals the UK has to offer”, the pressure was on for 2018. However once again the organisers have most certainly risen to the challenge.

With more than 65 per cent of tickets for this year’s festival already sold, 2018 is looking set to be the festival’s 9th straight sell-out year in a row.

Alongside unquestionably their biggest, boldest and most diverse line-up to date, Bearded Theory will also be providing a huge variety of non-musical entertainment over the weekend.

The biggest new addition is the One Big Showcase stage, a large stage for unsigned bands, which received over 2000 applications for this stage alone. The festival has also added a Theatre Stage and the Kettle End of Universe; a quiet area based around a campfire.

Family camping has also once again been extended with an additional two fields secured.

Bearded Theory have also once again teamed up with National Express, who will be running direct services from across the UK. See http://beardedtheory.co.uk/travel for full info.

Tickets for the event are: adults (16+) £115; 12 to 15-year-olds £55; six to 11-year-olds £28; under six go free (a ticket is still required). All tickets and coach transport options are available via www.beardedtheory.co.uk.

We’ve teamed up with the organisers and have got a pair of adult weekend camping tickets to give away, along with either a car parking pass, or two free return places on the official Bearded Theory National Express coach from Sheffield - to suit the winner.

To be in with a chance of winning just answer this question - where is the Bearded Theory Festival taking place? Answers, along with your name, address, phone number and email address should be sent to telegraph@jpress.co.uk. The competition closes at midday on Thursday March 22. Full terms and conditions at www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.