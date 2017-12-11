Christmas family fun days out and winter breaks at Flamingo Land

Christmas family fun has arrived at Yorkshire's Flamingo Land with its award-winning zoo and many attractions open throughout the winter.

The theme park's rides and attractions are now closed until mid March 2018 but there's still an action packed family day out in store for visitors - and the best way to see it all is a short winter break. Full details below and visit www.flamingoland.co.uk.

It is open daily except Christmas Day.

Added attractions to celebrate Christmas include Story Time with Santa - with The Exploratorium transformed into a spectacular grotto, complete with reindeer.

Santa with his elves entertain with a 45-minute festive tale, before meeting children with a traditional gift and a photo opportunity, now available Saturday to Sunday, December 16 to 24, at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Story Time with Santa costs £10 per child, in addition to Winter at Flamingo Land general admission. A parent or guardian can accompany each child during Story Time with Santa at no additional charge.

Flamingo Land Zoo remains open during the winter from 10am until 4pm, with attractions including more that 140 species of reptiles, mammals, fish, amphibians and birds.

Youngsters can also enjoy Peter Rabbit and Lily Bobtail’s playgrounds, Children's Planet, Reptile River, Muddy Duck Farm, Treetop Walkway and The Aquarium.

The lemur and lorikeet aviary walkthroughs are open from midday until 2pm. These provide unrestricted views and the opportunity for up-close encounters. You can visit the Wallaby Walkway between 10am and 4pm.

Access to the sea lion area is available from 12.30pm to 2pm each day.

There are Keeper Talks too, plus Meet a Creature sessions in the Education Centre at 3:15pm.

On Saturdays, Sundays and throughout the school holidays, further attractions and events have been added. These include a Sea Lion Show at 2pm and a Bird Show at 12pm.

The Peter Rabbit and Lily Bobtail characters are also out and about, with two meet and greet sessions available each day at the Peter Rabbit Adventure playground, at 12pm and 2pm,

A small selection of rides for younger children are available too, including the Muddy Duck Tractors, Jungle Carousel, Mischief Mansion and Wacky Races. We’re sure this will provide another great way to keep them entertained.

Animal lovers of all ages can enjoy Keeper Talks and a Meet a Creature session each day, all included as part of general admission. Simply wait by the meeting point sign located at each of the relevant enclosures, or make your way to our Education Centre at 3.15pm for Meet a Creature.

At Flamingo Land they are always looking for new ways to help you get even more out of your day. With their Animal Encounters, you can enjoy a 20 to 30-minute session that will provide first-hand experience of giraffes, lemurs, meerkats, penguins or sea lions from just £20. To book, simply visit our website in advance, call 0800 40 888 40 or visit the Zoo Shop upon arrival.

It is advised to pre-book your Animal Encounter and is subject to availability. Age restrictions apply, with a minimum age of 8 years. 8 to 12 year olds must be accompanied by an adult.

Enjoy lunch or afternoon tea at the Mansion House & Tea Rooms - pre-book by calling 0800 40 888 40.

Muddy Duck Café provides a mouth-watering range of freshly filled baguettes, sandwiches, sweet and savoury pastries, muffins and cakes, complemented by Costa coffee, speciality teas, rich hot chocolate, mulled wine and chilled juices.

For those visitors who enjoy a little retail therapy, there are plenty of opportunities for you to indulge. Peter Rabbit™ Gifts and their Zoo Shop is packed with a great range of Christmas stocking fillers and mementoes of your day.

There's so much for all the family to do and see at Flamingo Land this winter that the best way to see it all is a winter break with luxury lodges, cottages and holiday homes available on site. Full details call 0800 40 888 or CLICK HERE.

Those staying over can enjoy the Splash Zone, an extensive leisure complex complete with its pool and gym, plus entertainment in the Zoo Bar on Friday and Saturday evenings, starting with a children’s show at 6pm.

The parkland location provides easy access to spectacular Yorkshire countryside and for those who like to indulge in a little retail therapy, the delights of historic York are ideal for Christmas shopping.