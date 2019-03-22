Children's favourite Peppa Pig is coming to Doncaster and here's how you can see her, her family and friends

Peppa Pig is coming to the big screen once again for a series of adventures with all the characters you know and love.

The hour-long film, Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun, includes 10 never-before-seen episodes – and features a two-part festival special.

See Peppa Pig in Doncaster

Aimed at pre-school children, Peppa and the gang are seen splashing around in muddy puddles at their first festival, visiting a restaurant for Grandpa Pig’s birthday, and taking their own trip to the cinema to see Super Potato.

If that isn’t enough, audiences will also get a chance to take part in interactive activities during the film. Kids and adults can sing and play along with Peppa and her brother George as they have lots of fun.

Johnny Carr, Event Cinema Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “Peppa Pig is hugely popular with children so it’s very exciting to have another series of adventures for them to enjoy on the big screen. The release comes just in time for the Easter holidays, so is the perfect opportunity for a family day out.”

Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun will be released in Vue Doncaster on Friday April 5. Tickets can be booked at www.myvue.com.