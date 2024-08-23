Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calvin Harris makes his sixth appearance at Creamfields North 2024, a decade after his debut 💿

Calvin Harris is set to headline Saturday evening at Creamfields North 2024.

The Scottish DJ returns to the event 10 years after his first performance at the event in 2014.

Here’s a look at what time Calvin Harris is performing, what he could perform and how many set clashes are set to occur.

With Creamfields North 2024 officially welcoming more revellers to Daresbury Estate today, all eyes focus towards the acts in the new indoor main stage - including Calvin Harris.

The Scottish DJ, known for his residency in Las Vegas in 2013 and his dalliance at one stage with Taylor Swift, returns to Creamfields North this year for what is set to be his sixth appearance at the dance super-festival, having made his debut in 2014.

In many respects, his performance this year could be treated as a ten year anniversary since he first stepped behind the booth at the music festival - so if you get a chance, congratulate him on that achievement.

But Harris will be busy no doubt preparing for the array of upcoming performances he is scheduled for throughout the remainder of 2024, with dates set to include Ushuaia Ibiza on August 30 2024, SUPERBLOOM in Munich on September 8 2024 and a number of dates in Las Vegas at LIV to end the year with.

But before the superstar DJ jets off back to the United States, what time is he performing this year at Creamfields North 2024, and how bad are the set clashes with other DJ’s during his set?

What time is Calvin Harris performing at Creamfields North 2024?

Calvin Harris is set to headline Creamfields North 2024 on Saturday - but who will he clash with during his set?

Cavin Harris will perform on the ARC stage at Creamfields North 2024 on August 24 from 9:30pm BST with his set is expected to conclude at 11pm BST.

What performances are set to clash with Calvin Harris at Creamfields North 2024?

Quite a few clashes are set to take place during Calvin Harris’ set at Creamfields North on Saturday. While the Scottish DJ is performing on the ARC stage, the following performances will also be taking place:

Third Party (21:00 - 22:30) on the Zenless Zone Zero Stage.

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (22:30 - 23:30) on the Zenless Zone Zero Stage.

Mochakk (21:00 - 22:30) on the GoPuff Presents Steel Yard stage.

Solardo (21:30 - 23:00) on the Runway presented by SHEIN hosted by Trick stage.

Kings of the Rollers & Inja (22:30 - 23:45) on the SUB_AURAL stage.

TRYM (21:30 - 23:30) on the XXL stage.

Gorgon City (21:30 - 23:00) on the Warehouse stage.

DJ Isaac (22:00 - 23:00) on the Goodgreed X-tra Hard stage.

Bryan Kearney (22:00 - 23:30) on the Pepsi Max presents Rong stage.

What could Calvin Harris perform at Creamfields North 2024?

Unlike Hardwell, there are details of what Calvin Harris has been performing during his DJ sets throughout 2024. At his show on August 17 2024 at the Electric Picnic in Stradbally, Ireland, the following songs were dropped during his set (credit: Setlist.FM)

This Is What You Came For We Found Love (Rihanna cover) I Need Your Love One Kiss (Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa cover) Blame Outside (feat Ellie Goulding) How Deep Is Your Love Feel So Close Summer Insomnia Miracle Bounce Acceptable in the 80's I'm Not Alone

Have you caught Calvin Harris while he has been on tour in 2024, including his performance at TRNSMT 2024? Let us know what to expect from his set at Creamfields North 2024 by leaving a comment below.