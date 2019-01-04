The Isle’s New Year highlights

Each year brings celebrations and the incentive for people to make changes for the better in their lives for the coming months.
It is also a time to remember the good times and to celebrate the area in which we live.
Here we look back at some of the New Year Isle highlights from the past as we take a step back in time. Here we see (far left) a celebration of Pride of the Isle in January 2017.
(Above left) wotk begins on the Keadby Canal Cycleway in January 2016 and (below left) new signs are created for villages throughout the Isle of Axholme in January 2015.
(Top right) the famous Haxey Hood is in full swing in January 2018 and (top far right) Epworth stalwart, Peter davies is given the freedom of Epworth in January 2018.
(Bottom from left) Swimmer Sharon davies visits the area in January 2008, MP Alan Johnson visits in January 2007, Lollypop lady, Thelma Howard gets an MBE in 2004 and Chinese New Year celebrations for Doncaster Deaf Club members.
