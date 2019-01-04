The Isle’s New Year highlights

Date: 6th January 2018.'Picture James Hardisty.'Haxey Hood, Haxey, Lincolnshire. The Haxey Hood is a 700 year-old annual event held in the village of Haxey, North Lincolnshire. The annual game takes place on the afternoon of 6th January, the Twelfth Day of Christmas. A scrum, called the 'sway', pushes a leather tube called the 'hood' to 1 of 4 pubs, where it remains until the following year's game. The story is that in the 14th century, Lady de Mowbray, wife of an Isle landowner, John De Mowbray, was out riding towards Westwoodside on the hill that separates it from Haxey. As she went over the hill her silk riding hood was blown away by the wind. Thirteen farm workers in the field rushed to help and chased the hood all over the field. It was finally caught by one of the farm workers, but being too shy to hand it back to the lady, he gave it to one of the others to hand back to her. She thanked the farm worker who had returned the hood and said that he had acted like a Lord, whereas the worker who had actually caught the hood was a Fool.
Each year brings celebrations and the incentive for people to make changes for the better in their lives for the coming months.

It is also a time to remember the good times and to celebrate the area in which we live.

Peter Davies becomes freeman of Epworth

Here we look back at some of the New Year Isle highlights from the past as we take a step back in time. Here we see (far left) a celebration of Pride of the Isle in January 2017.

(Above left) wotk begins on the Keadby Canal Cycleway in January 2016 and (below left) new signs are created for villages throughout the Isle of Axholme in January 2015.

(Top right) the famous Haxey Hood is in full swing in January 2018 and (top far right) Epworth stalwart, Peter davies is given the freedom of Epworth in January 2018.

(Bottom from left) Swimmer Sharon davies visits the area in January 2008, MP Alan Johnson visits in January 2007, Lollypop lady, Thelma Howard gets an MBE in 2004 and Chinese New Year celebrations for Doncaster Deaf Club members.

Pride of the Isle awards 2017 in the Vulcan Room, Finningley

Share your memories by sending past pictures to nigel.booth@jpress.co.uk for inclusion in the Bells.

Pix: Shaun Flannery/sf-pictures.com''COPYRIGHT PICTURE>>SHAUN FLANNERY>01302-570814>>''7th January 2008.........Doncaster PCT, launch of Kick-start your Fitness by olympic swimmer Sharon Davies.'Pictured with pupils of Hallcross & Danum School's

Doncaster Star news... 26 January 2007''The Secretary of State for Education and Skills, Alan Johnson MP, chats with pupils Kerrie-anne Calvert, aged 15, and Kayleigh Clarke, aged 14, after officially opening the new maths, art and design block at Hatfield Visual Arts College. '

Lollypop lady Thelma Howard of Toll Bar, Doncaster who gets CBE in new Year honours list' see story Chris Lawton 30 December 2003

Children at Doncaster Deaf Club oerform a dragon dance in celebration of Chinese New Year (D6503LR)

