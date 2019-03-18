Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum's peek into the past

This year is the 50th anniversary year of the The Trolleybus Museum, of Sandtoft, home to the world's largest collection of preserved trolleybuses.
The new season begins in earnest on Saturday, April 6, when the Trolleybus Museum re-opens to the public for the summer.
The museum can be found between Doncaster and Scunthorpe, and the Trolleybus Museum at Sandtoft has more than 60 historic trolleybuses in its collection.
Many of the trolleybuses are in working order and on open days visitors can ride on them. Most of the trolleybuses come from towns and cities around Britain, but there are also a few important examples from around Europe and from Canada and New Zealand.
To complement the trolleybuses, the museum has a number of other historic vehicles. The Museum offers a great family day out on what are known as Trolleydays.