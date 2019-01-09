New book reveals history of health care in Doncaster borough from humble beginnings

A new book revealing a century and a half of health care at Doncaster Royal infirmary has been published.

Good Health – A Pictorial Celebration of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is authored by DBTH Archivist Garry Swann.

The old Wood Street Infirmary building after an extension in 1905

Garry was previously a photographer at the Trust and has completed more than half a century of service to the NHS. Garry has used his extensive knowledge and access to the hospitals’ archives to curate over 100 pages filled with images and photographs from yesteryear. All of our hospitals at Bassetlaw, Doncaster, Mexborough and Retford have their own sections, with a short history detailing their growth and development.

The book, which was published in the summer to mark 70 years of the NHS and 150 years of Doncaster Royal Infirmary, details the history of the Trust and is bursting with photographs of staff and facilities taken over the past two centuries, from the hospital’s humble beginnings in the 19th century to the achievement of becoming a teaching hospital in 2017.

It shares memories from the mid-1800s to the present day.

The book is available to purchase online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dbth-book site.

One of the new operating theatres pictured in 1972, with Mr M. H. Holden, Consultant Oral Surgeon, operating. Six identical theatres were available at this time and two orthopaedic theatres were based in the West Ward Block

If you would like your book delivered, you are asked to donate £9.99 (for cost of book and associated delivery). Once your payment is confirmed, email dbth.comms@nhs.net confirming your name and the address you wish the book to be delivered to.

Once everything has been received and your item has been shipped confirmation will be sent to you. Alternatively you can collect your book from the Communications Office at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and you are asked to please donate £6.99 and a book will be reserved for will go to support Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals charity.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary Nurse Training School was inaugurated in 1925. Dr Hawkins, Consultant Paediatrician, instructs nurses on the Childrens Ward