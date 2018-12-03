More nostalgic festive shots

This week we take a look back in our archives to how we celebrated Christmas in days gone by.

As we look back at some of our archival festive fun pictures we are urging readers to get in touch with us to share their nostalgic festive moments.

Christmas craft fayre at Coronation Hall in Owston Ferry. Pictured are Nicky Curtis and Sue Brown.

Here we have a selection of nostalgic pictures that include people enjoying the Haxey Hood, Christmas craft fair at the Corionation Hall in Owston Ferry in 2016 and ypoungsters at the Roayal British Legion Christmas party in 1965.

Other pictures featured include a brass band playing at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Christmas fair in 2017, decorating the Christmas tree at Brodsworth Hall and children anticipating the Christmas lights switch-on in Epworth in 1980.

But we are looking for images that go even further back in the Isle of Axholme, so if our readers have any and would like to share them with other readers send them in. We will try to include as many of your memories in pictures as we can over the coming weeks leading up to the festive season.

Christmas craft fayre at Coronation Hall in Owston Ferry. Pictured are Abid, Becca, Brooke who organised the event.

Date: 6th January 2018.'Picture James Hardisty.'Haxey Hood, Haxey, Lincolnshire. The Haxey Hood is a 700 year-old annual event held in the village of Haxey, North Lincolnshire. The annual game takes place on the afternoon of 6th January, the Twelfth Day of Christmas. A scrum, called the 'sway', pushes a leather tube called the 'hood' to 1 of 4 pubs, where it remains until the following year's game. The story is that in the 14th century, Lady de Mowbray, wife of an Isle landowner, John De Mowbray, was out riding towards Westwoodside on the hill that separates it from Haxey. As she went over the hill her silk riding hood was blown away by the wind. Thirteen farm workers in the field rushed to help and chased the hood all over the field. It was finally caught by one of the farm workers, but being too shy to hand it back to the lady, he gave it to one of the others to hand back to her. She thanked the farm worker who had returned the hood and said that he had acted like a Lord, whereas the worker who had actually caught the hood was a Fool. Pictured Dale Smith as 'The Fool' addresses the crowd before the Haxey Hood game

Christmas Fair at the Yorkshire Wildlfe Park in Doncaster. Harworth Brass entertained the crowds.

Toddlers at the Tiddleypeeps quality child care centre in Epworth had a visit from Santa Claus during their Christmas party.

A happy band of children waiting for the lights switch-on shortly before Christmas in Epworth Market Place about 1980.

Members of the public at the British Legion during a Christmas Party in Owston Ferry in 1965.