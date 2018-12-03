More nostalgic festive shots

This week we take a look back in our archives to how we celebrated Christmas in days gone by.
As we look back at some of our archival festive fun pictures we are urging readers to get in touch with us to share their nostalgic festive moments.
Here we have a selection of nostalgic pictures that include people enjoying the Haxey Hood, Christmas craft fair at the Corionation Hall in Owston Ferry in 2016 and ypoungsters at the Roayal British Legion Christmas party in 1965.
Other pictures featured include a brass band playing at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Christmas fair in 2017, decorating the Christmas tree at Brodsworth Hall and children anticipating the Christmas lights switch-on in Epworth in 1980.
But we are looking for images that go even further back in the Isle of Axholme, so if our readers have any and would like to share them with other readers send them in. We will try to include as many of your memories in pictures as we can over the coming weeks leading up to the festive season.
Simply send your nostalgic pictures to us at the editorial@doncastertoday.co.uk email address.