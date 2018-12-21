Isle of Axholme project unearths stories of local heroes

Local stories and wartime gems for the Isle of Axholme and Hatfield Chase Lost Landscape of Heroes project continue to be unearthed.

The latest comes from an interview with David Pantry of Haxey, conducted by project heritage officer Laura Higgins and project manager Chris Percy.

End cap from a hand grenade found on former Home Guard training area

It revealed two of RAF Sandtoft’s temporary buildings were purchased by his father as war surplus. Sadly, they no longer exist but this information has determined what happened to some of the former airfield buildings. Are any others remaining in the area?

A local Home Guard training area was also indicated. A recovered hand grenade fuze cap is now in his possession. Where else across the Isle did the Home Guard train?

The Haxey Home Guard platoon, which Mr Pantry’s father was a member of, used the old Haxey Memorial Hall as the HQ and drill hall. This too was demolished some years ago but where else across the Isle of Axholme did the Home Guard have local headquarters or drill halls?

It is answers to these questions and more, which the Lost Landscape of Heroes project hopes to answer with your help in contributing memories to this fascinating part of the Isle’s history.

The ‘Lost Landscape of Heroes’ project, part of the Isle of Axholme & Hatfield Chase Partnership project, is wanting to hear from people who have memories or reminiscences of the Isle of Axholme in two world wars and the Cold War.

Do you, a family member (or ancestor?), have any memories you wish to contribute and share? Visit the Isle of Axholme & Hatfield Chase Partnership’s web site. Contact: project manager Chris Percy (chriscp2@hallamec.plus.com) or Archaeology & Heritage Officer Laura Smith-Higgns (Laura.Higgins@northlincs.gov.uk) address.

Further interview sessions to follow throughout the month of January. Lost Landscape of Heroes Project Discovery Day at the end of March 2019 at St Andrew’s Church, Epworth.