Crowle shows of yesteryear

The Crowle Show is an annual country show hosted each year in the village of Crowle in North Lincolnshire.

The show offers a range of events and the 2019 show will be the 122nd Show to be held. This week we take a look back at past shows.

Crowle Show 2014

Every year the show gets bigger and therefore every year more support is needed from volunteers. If you can spare a few hours on the day to help marshall the traffic, steward the dog show or tidy up at the end then organisers would love to hear from you.

They are always on the lookout for new committee members to bring fresh new ideas to the table and to help in the general organising and running of the show. The committee meets just once a month throughout the year and we would love to see some new faces and help ensure the show continues to run.

The show can't continue without all the help from the committee and members of the public that help on the day.

Visitors to Crowle Show in 1989 dress up as doctors and nurses.

If you'd like to get involved call Alicia Keen on 07778 480346 for more information.

Crowle Show 2016. Side Saddle Champion in the equestrian events. Photo: Chris Etchells

Crowle Show 2016. Photo: Chris Etchells

Crowle Show 2016. Lily Cowley Bickenson won her class in the equestrian events. Photo: Chris Etchells