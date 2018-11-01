Council rejects plans to turn Haxey Hood pub into housing

Controversial plans to turn an Isle pub, one of those used to host the ancient tradition of the Haxey Hood, into housing, were yesterday unanimously rejected by North Lincolnshire Council.

An application had been submitted by publican Paul Chapman to use land where the Duke William Hotel in Church Street, Haxey, to develop seven two-bedroom detached bungalows and a two-story detached house.

Despite a report to NLC’s planning committee saying the plans met a need for local homes and there were other facilities which were capable of "meeting the day to day needs of the local community", councillors on the authority's planning committee, meeting at the Civic Centre in Scunthorpe, threw out the plans after unanimously voting that the proposal would have an adverse impact on the village.

The report added: “Whilst there are elements of the scheme that are not policy compliant, the proposal would contribute to the delivery of housing for which there is a clear need.

"Presumption is therefore in favour of the development given the existing built form on site and the limited impact upon the street scene.”

The We Live Here – Haxey Community Group had pledged to keep fighting to save the closure and loss of the pub, fearing the loss of the pub would jeopardise the future of the historic Haxey Hood by leaving the number of pubs contesting the historic game, which dates from 1359, reduced to just two.

