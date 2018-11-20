Christmas 1918 – war is over

In 1918 Armistice was declared and it was to be the first Christmas after the guns fell silent, but on the home front it was a time of austerity for many.
The run up to Christmas 1918 was a unique time in the district.
After Armistice brought the First World War to an end on November 11, 1918, families eagerly awaited the return of their loved ones. It was therefore a time of great excitement, but also a time of trepidation.
It was often weeks or even months before the lads made it home and a number of deaths on the front line had yet to be reported. The local newspapers were filled with contrast. Stories of soldiers killed in the final days of the war sit next to exciting adverts for Christmas toys. At the same time elections took place, with some women now able to vote for the first time. There was celebration when rationing and lighting restrictions were relaxed, but reminders of the men lost to war always loomed in the headlines. Still, Doncaster's families tried their best to enjoy what the Doncaster Chronicle described as 'the best Christmas since 1913'.