For many people around the world, April 1 means one thing and one thing only… April Fool’s Day.

This day comes round once and year and is a time for trickery, jokes and invention. It’s a day where people compete to pull the best prank ever invented, and gullible souls fall for these innovative jokes again and again. This is a time-gone tradition, but where did it actually come from and why do we partake it in?