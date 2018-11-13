A nostalgic festive look back 

This week we take a look back in our archives to how we celebrated Christmas in days gone by.

As we look back at some of our archival festive fun pictures we are urging readers to get in touch with us to share their nostalgic festive moments.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park.'Christmas Fair 2016.''Photo courtesy Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Here we have a selection of nostalgic pictures that include Epworth Christmas lights in 2016 , Santa’s grotto in Crowle, youngsters enjoying the Crowle lights switch-on in 2016 and the Epworth lights switch-on from 32 years ago.

Other pictures featured include the Christmas lights illuminating Baxtergate in Doncaster in 1988, the Christmas lights-switch-on in the Frenchgate shopping centre in Doncaster in 1994 and the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Christmas Fair in 2017.

But we are looking for images that go even further back in the Isle of Axholme if our readers have any and would like to share them with other readers. We will try to include as many of your memories in pictures as we can over the coming weeks leading up to the festive season.

Simply send your nostalgic pictures to us at the editorial@doncastertoday.co.uk email address.

Henry Kitching, ten, of Crowle, pictured meeting Santa in his Grotto. Picture: Marie Caley NEPB Crowle Lights MC 6

Epworth Christmas Craft Fair'Dee Lyons dresses a tree with baubles in 2016

Cousins Jenson Swinney, four, Levi Swinney, seven and Gracie-May Meggitt, pictured having fun at the Crowle Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Marie Caley NEPB Crowle Lights MC 3

Christmas in the the Frenchgate Centre in 1994

Doncaster Christmas lights 2007