A 50-year milestone for a popular Balby pub looked at in nostalgic pictures

The year 2018 marked a milestone for a popular Balby pub filled with memories ever since the current landlord’s parents took it over in 1968.

For Dave Sissons of The Spinney, Balby, 2018 was a year to remember as it marked 50 years since his parents John and Mavis took on the pub and it is now almost 30 years that he’s been at the helm with Chris his wife.

Dave Sisson's mum and dad when they ran The Spinney

To mark the occasion, Star Pubs & Bars gave the pub a facelift with new signs in time for The Spinney’s annual self-employed Christmas party on December 20. Set up 20 years ago for six self-employed customers bemoaning the fact they didn’t have their own works do, the event has anualy attracted customers from far and wide with Dave and his wife Chris putting on free curry and chilli for all.

Attendees have included musicians who play regularly at the pub. They and customers together create one big jamming session. Dave said: “At one time we had 12 guitarists, two keyboard players and several singers. It’s a great atmosphere.”

The Spinney opened at the time the Balby estate was built in 1963 and at the time was objected to as local people thought it would be a den of iniquity.

But it proved far from it, it and has been a hub of the community, with pool, darts and dominoes teams and has created starter jobs for numerous local students who have gone on to become solicitors, accountants, surveyors and have various other careers.

A photograph of The Spinney from the 1970s

And in Dave’s time, the pub has helped raise around £30,000 for charity including buying three guide dogs, helping contribute to funds for the church roof and raising money for Help the Heroes and Cancer Research. Every year he and Chris welcome the local Church choir and have a special evening of carols with mince pies and mulled wine. Here we celebrate the pub in pictures.