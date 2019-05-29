Vegan beauty treatments are available in Doncaster

A Doncaster woman has urged people to cut back on single-use plastic and animal products.

Kelley Tennant, 40, from Tickhill, is passionate about cruelty-free skincare and beauty treatments.

She is the owner of Halo Taboot which is a company which started 16 months ago and provides vegan, cruelty-free procedures such as facials, gel nails and massages.

She said: “I think people need to research what they’re putting onto their skin.

“Some products contain so many harmful ingredients.

“One face scrub can have up to 300,000 micro plastic beads which end up in the ocean.”

Kelley recommends an app called Think Dirty, which allows you to scan your beauty products to see if there are any harmful chemicals inside.

She uses the brand Tropic in her business which creates all natural, 100 per cent plant-based products.

“I don’t think there are enough options out there for people who want to follow a cruelty free lifestyle,” she said.

“I’m unique because my salon will be both cruelty free and Vegan.”

Kelley is also passionate about reducing the amount of single use plastic, she aims to recycle as much as she can.

“You just don’t realise how much is wasted in the beauty industry, everyone uses cotton pads and plastic packaging,” she said.

The idea of changing your lifestyle can be daunting, so Kelley had this advice for anyone who may be wanting to make a change.

She said: “Just start with one thing. Change little by little. If everyone did that the world would be a much better place.

“I always say if you can’t eat it why would you put it on your skin?”

Kelley has been training at the Whiterose centre for the last year. She is just six weeks away from finishing her level three beauty.

She will soon be expanding and opening a home salon in Everton, to where she is moving.

If you want to find out more about Kelley and her business you can find her on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tropicwithkelley1.