This is when and where you can hear the magical music of Harry Potter performed live

If you are a Harry Potter fan then this is something you really don’t want to miss.

Throughout September, The Czech National Symphony Orchestra will perform live, to picture Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

A magical performance

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films.

Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than 1.3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 900 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2019.

In Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling ‘live’ chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit www.harrypotterinconcert.com.

TOUR DATES

Sat 07 Sep 2019 Manchester Bridgewater Hall MATINEE AND EVENING

Sun 08 Sep 2019 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Mon 09 Sep 2019 Gateshead Sage

Wed 11 Sep 2019 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Thu 12 Sep 2019 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Fri 13 Sep 2019 Edinburgh Usher Hall

Sat 14 Sep 2019 Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Sun 15 Sep 2019 Sheffield City Hall

Tue 17 Sep 2019 London Royal Festival Hall

Wed 18 Sep 2019 London Royal Festival Hall

Thu 19 Sep 2019 Cardiff St David's Hall

Fri 20 Sep 2019 Bath Forum

Sat 21 Sep 2019 Bournemouth International Centre

* Tickets go on sale Friday June 7 at 10am BST via www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and via local theatre box offices.