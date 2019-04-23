PointFEST free family arts festival returns to Doncaster

On May 25, The Point will once again be opening its doors for a free family fun day packed with creative activities and live music.

Following on from the success of last year’s event, this year #PointFEST is aiming for the skies with a superhero theme. Fancy dress is encouraged, so whether you’re feeling heroic or villainous, be sure to don your cape or grab your costume – we want to see Doncaster’s mightiest assemble! There will be a fancy dress competition on the day with some great prizes to be won.

There’s plenty to enjoy on the line-up, including a face painter, DJ, a family rave and art activities. The doors will open at 11am and the event finishes at 3pm. Families are encouraged to drop into activity on the day and you can also pre-book a half hour slot at the family rave through darts’ Eventbrite pages or through the What’s On pages of www.thepoint.org.uk

The build up to the festival itself includes over 30 workshops with three Schools where artist, Dan Jones and school pupils have been making hundreds of colourful plasticine superhero heads to be displayed in the gallery on the day. Textile artist, Karen Hall, will be leading a flag making workshop on Thursday April 25 at The Point where families will be creating their own superhero family flag to be flown at #PointFEST. Pupils from special schools have also been busy making music and art that will be showcased on the day.

If you would like to volunteer at this year’s event, we would love to hear from you! For more information and an informal chat, please contact Sophie Regan – sregan@thepoint.org.uk

This year’s event has been kindly sponsored by Keepmoat Homes so it is bigger and better than last year thanks to their generosity.

The Point has full disabled access (lifts available to all levels in the building) including disabled toilets and a Changing Place Facility. Staff have Makaton Friend and Dementia Friend training, and the building is Breastfeeding Friendly and has baby changing facilities. There is an FAQ guide for families on The Point’s website www.thepoint.org.uk which provides insight into what parents/carers can expect from a visit.