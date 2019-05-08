One of Doncaster’s most loved bands are to re-form to headline a festival this summer

One of Doncaster’s most loved bands, Stafford Galli, are re-uniting for a special one-off headline performance to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their debut.

Known affectionately as Galli by their fans, the band cut their teeth across the borough in the mid to late 90’s performing at various venues and are regarded by many as the best unsigned band of their generation.

Such was their talents that the band had sell out performances at the Doncaster Civic

Theatre twice and eventually a sell out performance at the Doncaster Dome.

Stafford Galli have supported some of the biggest artists including, The Waterboys, Edwin Starr,

Saxon, and Wilko Johnson throughout their career.

Their sound is regarded as unique; mixing a blend of folk, rock, and Irish folk music which appealed

to the thousands who saw them.

Martin Ferguson the lead vocals and songwriter said “We have been overwhelmed by the support

and love shown since our announcement. Considering we haven’t played together for over 6 years

we honestly thought we’d been forgotten. The excitement of this is certainly driving us to deliver a

truly special show at the Conisbrough Music Fest”.

“We knew a special anniversary was approaching for Phrygian Knights and when we were

approached by Conisbrough Music Fest, I wanted to get the original band back together to do it.

Luckily they’ve all said yes and we’re now in the studio putting it all together”.

Alongside the special show Stafford Galli have also re-mastered their debut album Phrygian Knights

for old and new fans. It will be released worldwide on Friday 5 th April on Spotify, iTunes and all other

major streaming and download platforms.

Stafford Galli will be performing Phrygian Knights in its entirety at the Conisbrough Music Fest.

Tickets are on sale now at www.conisboughmf.com with the one-day festival taking place on

Saturday 6 th July 2019.