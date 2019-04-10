Looking at Doncaster’s music entertainment scene

Doncaster band Intervene has released new single, Flowers.

It is an angry ode to hypocrisy, recorded at Make Noise Studios at Kelham Island in Sheffield.

The video features live footage from recent sets at The Leadmill and The Leopard, with additional scenes filmed in Bawtry and Misson.

Intervene are an alternative rock band formed in 2017. They claim to be definitely the loudest thing in Misson – the sleepy village where the band practices.

The band formed after Jack Constantine posted adverts looking for local musicians with similar music tastes. They say they are inspired by a broad range of bands including The Fall, Sleaford Mods, The Strokes and Rolling Stones. After Steve and Tom responded, Intervene was formed. Adam and Raj joined later after a few drummers and bass players came and went, finishing off the current five piece. Since they joined, the band has developed its own sound, which they say is Intervene’s best form yet. They are now writing original music set for future release.

The group’s next single is expected in June 2019 and is called ‘Imitation’. Intervene consist of Jack Constantine on vocals, Tom Rodgers, guitar, Steve Regan, keyboards, Raj Thandi, bass guitar and Adam Wright, drums.

Flowers is an original track, usually the last song the group plays in its set – and as Jack said: “It always goes down well with the crowd.”

The video for Flowers premiered on April 5 and Jack said: “We made the video ourselves, with the help of Peter Sinclair, friend of the band.”

The group has played a number of gigs in 2019 and they are also regular players at The Leopard in Doncaster.

Current upcoming gigs include Saturday, April 20, The Owl at Hambleton; Saturday, April 27, – Test Fest, The Leopard at Doncaster; Sunday May 5 – The Cutlers Arms, Rotherham; Saturday July 6 – Café Totem, Sheffield.

