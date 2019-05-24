Local photographer highlights green issues through landscape images

These photos show the natural beauty of Doncaster, and why local photographer wants to keep the town’s green spaces clean.

Joe Poskitt, 21, from Kirk Sandall never imagined that he would become a photographer.

Flowers in Kirk Sandall.

But spontaneously he bought a Nikon D3400 and started exploring the green spaces around where he lives.

He said:“It makes you realise you can see nature in lots of different ways.”

“I think it’s a beautiful place to be a photographer, you can always find something to photograph.”

Joe shoots mostly landscape and nature photos which means he has seen a lot of the green spaces in Doncaster.

Cherry blossoms this spring in Kirk Sandall.

“There is a lot of litter, some places really need to be cleaned up.

“The other day I was at a local park on Dornsons Green Lane which I used to play in a child and it was shameful.

“There was such a difference from back when I was a kid, there’s no respect for the area anymore.

“I would love to see it clean and tidy again.”

Dandelions in Kirk Sandall.

By day Joe is a delivery driver but he gets out as often he can with his camera to take photos of Doncaster.

“The green issues are not going to go away any time soon, but I hope that my photos can be a catalyst for a change as it can show local people what green spaces we have in Doncaster.”

Joe is passionate about his local area and wants his photography to highlight the beautiful areas we have.