LISTEN: Sheffield music icon Jarvis Cocker releases mysterious new single recorded in Peak District cave

Sheffield pop icon Jarvis Cocker has announced his return to the music scene – with a new single recorded in a cave in the Peak District. 

Jarvis Cocker's new single was recorded in a cave.

Jarvis Cocker's new single was recorded in a cave.

The song was recorded at the Peak Cavern, in Castleton.

The song was recorded at the Peak Cavern, in Castleton.