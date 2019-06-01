Firefighters expected to remain at scene of huge Doncaster recycling plant blaze for 'most of the day'

As firefighters continue to battle a huge blaze at a Doncaster recycling plant, residents are being warned that smoke is drifting to other areas of the borough.

Firefighters were called at 12:30am on Saturday morning to the Eco-Power recycling plant on Bankwood Lane in New Rossington.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said the fire is now under control, but crews are expected to ‘remain at the scene for most of the day’.

“There is smoke in the area drifting towards Cantley and Bessacarr, residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed,” said the spokesman.

SYFR said a ‘large amount of recycling material’ had caught light.

Five fire crews worked through the night to try and extinguish the blaze.

The SYFR spokesman added: “A fire investigation will take place once the fire is completely out.”