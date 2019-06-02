Fire continues to rage at Doncaster recycling plant

Firefighters are still working to extinguish a huge fire at a Doncaster recycling plant that broke out in the early hours of yesterday morning.



Firefighters were called at 12:30am on Saturday morning to the Eco-Power recycling plant on Bankwood Lane in New Rossington.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) said that two crews are still battling to extinguish the fire today (Sunday, June 2).

“It is not known how long it will take for the fire to be put out,” added the spokesman.

SYFR said a ‘large amount of recycling material’ had caught light.

Five fire crews worked throughout Saturday to try and extinguish the blaze.

The SYFR spokesman added: “A fire investigation will take place once the fire is completely out.”